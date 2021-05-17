We say thanks for the precious gift of hope

Just a week ago Mr Keith Wellington, president of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), repeated calls for participating schools at the just-ended ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championship to focus on the well-being of their athletes and the wider society, rather than winning points.

“Champs this year must be about our selflessness… our selflessness must focus on what it is that we are going to do to ensure that it is a safe championships. Everything else is going to be secondary; the times that people run, the points that schools score, all of those things will have to be secondary,” he said.

We aren't sure that everyone adhered to Mr Wellington's urging. Perhaps that would have been expecting too much.

Nonetheless, we feel certain that Jamaicans, besieged and depressed by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, got a huge lift from watching on TV as Jamaica's young athletes performed last week.

The stands inside the National Stadium, usually packed and pulsing at Champs time, were eerily empty and silent, but the hundreds of youngsters who competed with might and main in the strangest of circumstances should know that their efforts were not in vain. Indeed, they enhanced the confidence and psyche of a people desperately searching for hope.

Edwin Allen High — a mighty force in girls' athletics — defended their title for a seventh-straight year, gaining 340 points, despite their fair share of challenges which coach Mr Michael Dyke said they took “in stride”. St Jago High were second and Hydel High third.

In the boys' section Jamaica College won their first title in 10 years with 328.50 points. It was their 22nd Champs title. Many-time winners Kingston College and Calabar High were second and third.

It's never easy to win Champs, requiring not just talent and commitment on the part of the athletes, but also first-class guidance and high-level organisational expertise from coaches and other support staff.

As ever, congratulations are in order for those schools with the wherewithal to get the job done.

Beyond points scoring, there were exceptional performances, including several records. Such individual achievements were particularly notable because of adverse wind conditions.

COVID-19-related disaster risk management orders meant all events had to happen during daylight hours when the wind blowing out of the east at the National Stadium is especially strong.

On the downside, organisers would no doubt have been disturbed by a seemingly high number of injuries, caused in part, we suspect, by the inadequate, stop/start training and other preparations for this long-delayed Champs.

Reports suggest that organisers did their utmost to ensure adherence to the required COVID-19 protocols for the nearly 1,000 athletes, coaches, officials, health workers, janitorial staff, journalists, and others at the five-day meet.

Success in the execution of those safety measures will be closely monitored as the nation looks to other sporting events, including the upcoming National Trials.

Beyond all that, this newspaper believes we speak on behalf of all Jamaicans in saying thanks to the student athletes, their coaches and caregivers, ISSA, sponsors GraceKennedy and others, for providing hope in the face of COVID-19.