We should not wait for a building collapse like Surfside, Miami

The abandonment of the search of the rubble that interred scores of people in the deadly June 24, 2021 collapse of Miami's high-rise Champlain Towers South building at Surfside, Florida, would have tugged at the heart of Jamaicans.

We mourn with the loved ones of the 54 people confirmed dead and the 86 unaccounted for at the time the search was reluctantly called off last Wednesday. That disaster is something we would not wish on our worst enemy.

It is to be hoped that out of this adversity an important lesson can be learnt about the need to maintain the highest building standards, something which should be at the front of our minds in Jamaica where high-rise buildings seem to be popping up everywhere.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County have asked a grand jury to examine how any future structural collapses may be avoided, even while a long-term investigation is underway to determine the cause of that dreadful event at Surfside.

We here, being fully aware of the climate and environment in which Jamaica exists and the proneness to earthquakes and hurricanes, must be concerned about our built environment. What kind of shape are we in with respect to our building standards.

It is no secret that numerous buildings are constructed here without the necessary building permits, many being erected in locations that are vulnerable to flooding and collapse of soils, with absence of adequate drainage and sewage disposal.

In many cases, due to poverty and expedience the materials are created from poor quality — used or salvaged substances. Structures are weakened by being constructed over very long periods.

The 2018 Building Act, which came into force in January 2019, provides authority in Sections 48-58 to halt building on land deemed hazardous. How many construction processes have been halted and how many unapproved buildings have been ordered torn down?

Very often, to cut costs, no professionals are employed in design, construction, and supervision of the building. Many people do not consult a qualified architect but simply call a draughtsman and point out a building they would like to copy.

Many of the masons, carpenters and plumbers they use have no proper training, frequently working without the advice and supervision of a qualified engineer.

Even where building permits have been approved by the proper authorities, builders proceed to make unapproved changes behind their backs, impacting the size and other features of the building, with little if any penalties.

Moreover, there are many buildings which have not been checked long after construction by official building inspectors to ascertain if the structure is safe and to identify what structural maintenance needs to be done, if any.

Jamaica has a number of multi-storey buildings, some of which are more than 50 years old. Have they been checked and how recently? How about the National Stadium, the arena, the Jamaica Pegasus hotel and the oil refinery?

How safe are buildings that may be little used or not at all, like the old Jamintel building at the corner of North Street and Duke Street or the old Air Jamaica building on Harbour Street in Kingston?

There are more than 20 Acts governing all aspects relating to building and land use in Jamaica but the issue is implementation. Let's not wait for a collapse like Surfside.