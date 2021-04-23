We've been 'duppied'!Friday, April 23, 2021
Dear Editor,
It appears that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) video camera that captured the action scene of one person beating the life out of another was a capture of two duppies out to create drama.
Here are two duppies at war, according to the video, and the persons accused of being the duppies have both declined any association to either duppy, leaving the rest of us waiting with bated breath, and also holding a bag, just like an election promise.
We, the public, have been duped — or is that duppied? — again, just as when the three-wheeled coffin made its way around Kingston in days gone by.
The 'giddy house of duppy representatives', not to be outdone by any duppy video, has followed up with telling us, the foolish public, that leave has been granted. Boo! No drama? If it wasn't him, then why take leave? What's there to clear up? This is all new maths.
I cannot fail but to recognise the brilliance of our representatives sitting in the giddy house.
I should have listened to my friends regarding the whole matter.
We need a law to hold responsible any activity that is captured on CCTV footage of any Jamaican duppy, 'connected persons' or otherwise.
On a serious note, this idea that what is on the video footage is not reality reminds me of the defence argument of the now-convicted policeman in the USA, Derek Chauvin, who noted to the jury that the video was not “reality”. He, too, it seems, was selling the idea that the videos of his client on the neck of the now-deceased victim were of a duppy on the neck of George Floyd. Fortunately, for the rest of us, that jury doesn't believe in duppies.
Regards to my people in that scary isle of Jamaica.
Hugh M Dunbar
hmdenergy@gmail.com
