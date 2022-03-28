We will not forget

D ear Editor,

Against the background of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit commemorating the 70th anniversary of the coronation of The Queen, we need to remind ourselves what the monarchy means to us as a people.

As our coloniser Britain presided or, more accurately, ruled over the darkest period of our history as unwilling colonies.

Unfortunately, many like former Prime Minister David Cameron and others, including people right here, would want us to simply move on from the deep wounds and painful legacy caused by slavery.

They want us to forget that between the mid-1600s and 1807 Britain shipped over 3 million Africans across the Atlantic Ocean.

The want us to forget that our forefathers were forcibly brought to British-owned colonies throughout the Caribbean and sold as slaves to work on plantations.

They want us to forget that the enormous wealth amassed then, is still being used to keep us subjugated to this day.

It pains my heart to know that among us are those who have practised their bows and curtsies and will do all to prevent the royals seeing the real legacy of their engagement — our daily reality.

Thankfully we are past the days when our children would be lining the route in the hot sun, waving little union jacks, and hoping to get a glimpse of the royal wave.

Apart from the many traditional gifts, what The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should have taken back with them is the charter that established the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as our final arbiter and a proclamation replacing the British Queen with our own head of State.

R Nunes

ralstonnunes@yahoo.com