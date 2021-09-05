Weaponising propaganda

Many speak of the ability of the Nazi Government to create the world's greatest army of its time, and the greatest air force. They were great and innovative and unfortunately brutal, cold-blooded and often drugged.

Few, though, consider the impact of the Nazis' most lethal weapon — propaganda. They managed to confuse a nation to believe that the demise of many was the fault of a few. They were also able to turn good people into thieves, peaceful people into thugs, and neighbours into hate mongers.

The result was the demise of firstly the Jews. However, this was followed by blacks, disabled people, homosexuals and even Freemasons. All this was done by idiots spewing propaganda that no rational person would believe. But it worked! It managed to turn the Germans into willing executioners.

This technique was also used by Mao Tse Tung in China, Stalin in Russia, and Botha in South Africa. Just say garbage enough and it becomes fact.

In Jamaica, we are not exempt.

The use of propaganda in the 1970s turned good people into supporters of terror. It made them afraid. This being fear of communism. Although, to be fair, the People's National Party (PNP) allowed too many of their people to say what they pleased, that would have convinced anyone that they were communist.

I guess that is what you get when the tail starts to wag the dog. However, the weakness was manipulated and used to justify the use of terror against the Government of the time.

Individual attacks using this tool have been employed locally. Two victims that come to mind are PJ Patterson and Daryl Vaz. People just say some rubbish without one ounce of proof or evidence and it becomes a fact.

Well, with all the immeasurable damage done by propaganda in the past, they all seem mild in comparison to the absolute garbage that the anti-vax, pro-conspiracy theorists and all out damn idlers have managed to do with their propaganda tools.

Literally, we are going to lose tens of millions of people because, once again, like the 1940s, garbage said often enough becomes fact.

Firstly, and reasonably, people said the vaccine was developed too quickly. Well, science rationalised that by saying that if the world's resources are all being thrown at any illness they will cure it a lot quicker. However, it would be at the expense of other diseases. In this case it was necessary.

Secondly, they have also claimed that COVID-19 is basically SARS. I guess there is a technical way to explain that frankly you or I may not understand. So I trust the people who study it to make the decisions.

I did not understand exactly every detail of every surgery I have ever done, or every drug ever prescribed for me. I simply do not have the foundation knowledge in that area. My doctorate is in criminology, not medicine or immunology.

So this is the approach I have taken with the vaccine. I understand what the limitations of my exposure allow me and I trust the scientists.

It is scientists why we have surgeries as a tool to extend lives. It is scientists why we have antibiotics.

Two hundred years ago, appendicitis and gall bladder issues killed people. Now, they only kill people who do not respond to symptoms. If you feel pain, go to the doctor.

If the world had approached smallpox the way our generation has approached the COVID-19 vaccine, the population would be considerably less. Why? Because vaccinations require cooperation by significant percentages of the population to work.

COVID-19 can and will morph to a point where the vaccine will become ineffective if specific hunks of national populations continue to reject and continue to travel.

England again has full stadia, not because of mask-wearing, lockdowns or the spirit world. It can do this because of the percentage of its population that is vaccinated.

We are resorting to emergency measures because our vaccination participation is inadequate. The time has come for our prime minister to take the decisions that will make him unpopular and even unelectable, like many great men before him.

When Michael Manley challenged the establishment it was not okay with everyone. But it was damn necessary. People could not continue living and farming a 10-foot square while thousands of acres lay idle because in the 1900s someone leased it for a dollar an acre for 100 years. He took back the land. He was vilified, but he was right.

When Edward Seaga removed total free tertiary education he was hated by everyone, including me. We all demonstrated. But we were wrong. It is reasonable that we must pay even a part of our university education. It is still the best deal on the planet for quality education.

The prime minister needs to make vaccinations mandatory for employment in the civil service and statutory bodies. This should also apply to attendance in public schools. This will make him unpopular, but history will thank him.

Every student in Jamaica has to have certain vaccinations before attendance. This is automatic and non-negotiable, if you plan to attend. This one is only different because of propaganda.

He should also request the United States of America to stipulate that they will accept no applications for visas of any type without proof of vaccination. No entry to their country from Jamaica without a vaccination card.

That alone would change the game. That is what diplomacy is all about. You help me, I will not vote against you on controversial issues. I think they owe us on that one already.

History will not stop repeating itself.

It is ironic that the same tool used to scare Germans to kill Jews, South African whites to kill blacks and for Jamaicans to turn against each other is once again playing its part in wreaking havoc on planet earth.

Maybe it is time for people to start thinking for themselves. As I always tell my children: The most important decision-making tool is not love, hate, anger or principal, it is logic.