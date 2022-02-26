Welcome return for school sports, but let's be careful

IT has taken longer than most would have imagined but many Jamaicans are surely happy that the authorities are now easing restrictions on sport among schools.

A release circulated by the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) earlier this week said the authorities have given approval for the “continued resumption of high school sporting competitions”.

We are told that, over the next two weeks, competition will begin for Under-19 girls' netball, Under-19 boys' basketball, Under-19 cricket, as well as Under-16 boys' football.

We hear that volleyball, table tennis, hockey, and girls' football school competitions will “also be staged later during the Easter term”. They are to be completed by April 30.

As happened in 2021 in very controlled circumstances, approval has also come for the annual ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships to be staged from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9.

Unlike last year when Champs — among the globe's leading high school track and field festivals — was staged in an empty National Stadium, fully vaccinated fans will be able to attend.

We are told by ISSA that further details about the various competitions will be released over the next few days. We look forward to that.

Even as school sports have been mostly paused over the last two years, notable exceptions have been track and field, as mentioned earlier, and schoolboy football, which was held in late 2021 into early 2022 after a break in 2020.

Without doubt, the significant easing of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks will have made it much easier for the Government to approve gradual return of school sports, even as a pathway is developed for full return of face-to-face classes.

What will happen if there is a fifth wave is left to be seen. However, we note the compelling, long-running argument from Government that Jamaicans must learn to “live” with the virus. As we all know, participation in sport and recreational physical activity are vital for the healthy development of children and young people.

Beyond that, sport continues to be among the globe's fastest-growing service sectors. If anything, televised sport as a stress-reliever during the pandemic may even have accelerated that growth.

And in countries such as Jamaica, which are without strong professional set-ups, schools' sports competitions and related training/preparation are absolutely vital in honing the skills of those talented enough to pursue a career in sport.

We think Mr Keith Wellington, head of ISSA, admirably underlined the need for wide-scale return to school sports in an interview with the The Gleaner newspaper.

Said he: “We know a lot of students are missing their sport. Some have not played ... since 2019, and it has been almost three years for these youngsters. You have kids who have only played under-14 cricket, football, and netball and are now seniors ...”

The challenge ahead for ISSA, schools, coaches and others with organisational responsibility will be to ensure that, as much as is infinitely possible, safety protocols required by the authorities are obeyed by all. As regards the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, organisers can ill afford any perception of reckless behaviour.