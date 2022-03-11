West Indies' tenacity gives reason for serious investment in women's cricket

Outside of an unwavering loyalty to West Indies cricket, not many people in the region, we believe, thought that the women's team would have started the ICC World Cup so well.

The Caribbean women did so in dramatic and nail-biting fashion — beating New Zealand by three runs on March 3 and defending champions England by seven runs on March 8 — to stun the cricketing world.

Naturally, people in this region celebrated, because the team — which went into the championship as underdogs — punched above their weight.

After all, New Zealand and England are among the world's top three nations in women's cricket. The other is Australia.

Tonight our time the Stafanie Taylor-led team will take on India which, unlike the West Indies, have invested heavily in their women's programme. It will not be an easy game for the West Indies, but the team have already displayed the type of tenacity that is innate among champions. As such, they cannot be written off or taken lightly.

Regardless of the outcome of tonight's game, it is most important for the Caribbean to make a serious and sustained investment in the development of women's cricket.

We recall pointing out in this space, after the West Indies won the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India, that the full report of the Caricom Cricket Review Panel, completed and submitted in 2015, noted that, “No systematic structures have been introduced to develop women's cricket in the (Caribbean) territories.”

We highlighted as well that here in Jamaica, for example, not only is there no structured all-island cricket league for adult women, there is no league for female cricketers at school. Those realities gave us reason to ask how did it come to be that a Caribbean women's team won the world T20 title?

We also advised that it shouldn't be expected that such success can be repeated without proper developmental programmes.

Older readers will recall that in 2005 the West Indies Cricket Board took over the management and development of the women's game from the Caribbean Women's Cricket Federation (CWCF), which was formed in 1973 mainly through the efforts of Jamaican Ms Monica Taylor.

Ms Taylor, who has been described as an indefatigable former player and business executive, had established the CWCF's forerunner, the Jamaica Women's Cricket Association, in 1966.

The association's league, limited-overs competitions, and the teams, we recall, were sponsored. That was seen as a concept before its time.

The late Barbadian cricket scribe Mr Tony Cozier reminded us in one of his articles many years ago that in the 1960s Jamaica would often play matches against Trinidad, where women's cricket was also well established. Eventually, the CWCF organised annual regional competitions.

But even with that foundation, West Indies has a long way to go to effectively match Australia, England, and New Zealand which have had organised women's cricket since the 1920s. That, we know, requires significant funding. But it also needs deep commitment. because cricket is more than sport to the Caribbean, it speaks to our existence as a proud people and our firm belief that we can achieve greatness at the highest level.