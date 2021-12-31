Dear Editor,

What a year or past few years we have had. Graduations without ceremonies, weddings without guests, limited access to the beaches and rivers, and funerals aplenty without families allowed to grieve in the traditional manner.

Over the last few months I have expressed more condolence than congratulations. This is without exception one of the most challenging times this generation has been forced to endure. Despite it all, our people have found a way to survive.

The insane suggestions that some rich guys somewhere out there have a global plan for controlling families in communities worldwide by injecting them with a vaccine for a virus they created has been rejected by most in Trinidad and Tobago as our people have gone out and accessed the vaccines available. We have respected our Government's attempts to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic and continued to do what we can for our families with the little that is available.

The years ahead are unpredictable and will challenge every one of us in ways we never imagined. The changes in the COVID-19 virus can lead us to believe that there will be more variations in the future. We can only hope that we will eventually overcome this health challenge. The price we are paying is extremely high.

As we look ahead, we can envisage that there will be additional unprecedented challenges due to climate change, diminishing foreign exchange reserves, and food supply shortage.

The traditional responses of incessant criticism do nothing to lead us to better tomorrows. No matter how much we cry down the prime minister and leader of the Opposition, such action will not solve the problems we face. There are some who believe that our problem is one of race and if we replace one race in service with that of another we will find the solutions we seek.

The reality is that the problems associated with poor water supply, crime in our neighbourhoods, lack of lucrative economic opportunities, poor infrastructure, and retrograde management practices affect every community, every citizen. It is only through collective action that we will overcome.

Divisive politics must end, we cannot continue along the path of electing people simply because they look like us. Almost as dangerous or perhaps more dangerous is electing people who promote hatred among our citizens. Almost every day social media is filled with despicable comments about our politicians. Many of these borders on being obscene. This is not who we are, and we must reject such politicians.

As we enter 2020, let us continue to be disciplined, endeavour to love each other more, care for our families, and spread love instead of hate. Let us unite under leadership that unites rather than segregates. Let us find a way to make our country a better place for us all.

I wish you and your families a safe and happy 2022 and God's richest blessings.

Steve Alvarez

Trinidad and Tobago

bilcoa@hotmail.com