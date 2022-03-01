What exactly qualifies you for a gun licence?

Dear Editor,

I note the weak-kneed arguments of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) in regards to the reasons for denying the murdered Chinese shopkeepers a firearm licence.

Shopkeepers, regardless of race, are a prime target of robbers. This is common knowledge as exemplified by numerous reports in the newspapers. If the shop has been repeatedly robbed, it should be considered that there is a real threat to the operators.

If, say, an immigrant from war-torn Libya, where there may not be old police records, was an honest shopkeeper in Jamaica for 10 years, should a lack of records prior to his operating here prevent him from successfully applying for a licence?

I'm sure that if any board member of the FLA were to be robbed repeatedly at gunpoint he would apply for a licensed firearm and raise a stink if he were not granted same.

Be rational and “Do onto others as you would have done to you.”

Howard Chin

hmc14@cwcjamaica.com