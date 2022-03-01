What exactly qualifies you for a gun licence?Tuesday, March 01, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
I note the weak-kneed arguments of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) in regards to the reasons for denying the murdered Chinese shopkeepers a firearm licence.
Shopkeepers, regardless of race, are a prime target of robbers. This is common knowledge as exemplified by numerous reports in the newspapers. If the shop has been repeatedly robbed, it should be considered that there is a real threat to the operators.
If, say, an immigrant from war-torn Libya, where there may not be old police records, was an honest shopkeeper in Jamaica for 10 years, should a lack of records prior to his operating here prevent him from successfully applying for a licence?
I'm sure that if any board member of the FLA were to be robbed repeatedly at gunpoint he would apply for a licensed firearm and raise a stink if he were not granted same.
Be rational and “Do onto others as you would have done to you.”
Howard Chin
hmc14@cwcjamaica.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy