What of our young?

Dear Editor,

Bruce Golding made a good point recently: The root of Jamaica's crime problem is in the poor socialisation of young people, especially those in economically disadvantaged areas of the country.

While the Government is seeking to use short-term states of emergency (SOEs) to attempt to fix a long-term problem, it has become apparent that solving crime has to start in the homes and schools, not police divisions.

Teachers and parents have a major role to play in raising the next generation so that they don't turn into a generation of criminals. Family planning, education of parents, proper systems in schools that helps troubled youth instead of expelling them into the streets, and access to resources are key to combating the social decay among the poor.

Also, politicians and dancehall artistes, as much as it pains me to acknowledge, have an important role. The youth look up to these celebrities as their cultural icons and I have been told that one must not only vote for people who are competent, but also those who can serve as role models for young people.

How can we train the youth to be decent, hard-working citizens, instead of gangsters, when they see corruption everywhere and dancehall artistes glorifying violence and scamming, even if that is the reality of the country they sing about? If these are the role models we have, we are well on the way to raising the next generation of criminals, and SOEs will become the norm rather than the exception as crime consumes the nation and renders us a poverty-stricken war zone like our Haitian neighbours.

People may look to the Government for help or election-day promises to tackle whatever problems they have. But, ultimately, if we want a change to the status quo so that crime is considerably reduced, the people, individually and collectively, need to step up and be that change.

If people wait on some sort of saviour, whether it is the Government, a certain politician, or political administration, a superhero or vigilante, they will wait until criminals kill us all.

We have to attempt to fix the society we live in to preserve it.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com