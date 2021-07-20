What's hair got to do with it?

Dear Editor

One may be able to justify some of the reasons for barring students from attending school or even sitting exams. If a student is being disruptive, removal can be justified. If a student takes a cellphone into the exam room, removal can be justified. There is, however, no way you can sensibly justify barring, or removing, a student from an exam because his or her hair is deemed “too long”. Sadly, this practice continues to be upheld in many Jamaican public schools.

The majority of the children in our public schools come from working-class families that have to rely heavily on the Government to be able to afford these exams, and students turned away may not have the financial resources to pay for expensive resits. In addition to the financial burden this causes, young men at that age are extremely sensitive and their mental stability depends largely on their image. Even if a student makes the adjustments and returns in time to sit the exam, he may not be able to recover mentally to achieve the optimum results.

This one “disciplinary” action could have a ripple effect that leads to a set of young men not qualifying for tertiary education. It is worth remembering that the unemployment rate among Jamaican men continues to skyrocket as less and less of our young men are turning out to be functional citizens. We are the ones who, collectively, have to deal with dysfunctional men in our society, some of whom are criminals who may have been created from missed opportunities like this one. Make no mistake, the consequences of such actions are for all of us to reap.

Let us think practically for a moment. In what way does the length of any individual's hair hinder him or her from performing or completing any academic or professional duty within a school or workplace? Is there a way, of which I am unaware, that students can weaponise their hair and cause harm to their peers and adult supervisors? Does the length of anyone's hair have a negative impact on performance in any workspace? If long hair was truly a deterrent to productivity or could even be used as a weapon, then why don't we ban women and girls from school and work? The idea of doing such a thing is preposterous and pointless and therefore reveals that it is simply gender bias, nothing more.

Furthermore, there are prominent professional male figures in our society who wear their hair long, such as Damian Crawford and Alando Terrelonge. They seem to be doing quite well, regardless of their hairstyle. It is unethical and unnecessary to jeopardise a student's future over a bit of hair!

From my personal experience, the length of the hair is not the true problem – the real issue is the texture of the hair and the colour of the skin. We are all aware of situations in which our black boys, and even our girls, have been harassed for their natural curls. They are told to go and comb their hair or cut it off. They are told it is unkempt, unprofessional, and even ugly. At the same time, and at the same school, there may be another boy or girl, with light skin, perhaps of European or Asian descent, with straight hair that is perhaps even longer than that of their black peers. These children are seldom, if ever, harassed.

Principals and other school personnel who continue to persecute children for their natural hair are colourist/racist and are terrible examples of who leaders and mind-shapers should be. We should be encouraging our children to embrace their blackness — kinky hair and all. This is why our children suffer from low self-esteem and low self-worth in such high numbers. It is because they live in a society that tells them that they are not accepted the way they are.

Rhodian Campbell

