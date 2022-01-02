What we can expect from young politicians on crime this year

Between Christmas Day and the start of this weekend, at least five people were shot dead in the blood red streets of Central Kingston, including 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell, almost at the moment six-year-old gunshot victim T'Morah McCallum was being buried.

Ordinarily, people with a heart for children and with a sense of outrage against the monsters responsible for their death would be in mourning for the girls and this country, and wringing their hands about how to solve this intractable murder problem.

Instead, admittedly to no one's surprise, we find two young politicians slugging it out, obviously trying to score political points for their party, their ability to empathise shrouded by their ambition to keep or regain power.

We have two hard-working reporters, Ms Candice Haughton and Mr Jason Cross, to thank for alerting us to what we should expect this year from Junior Security Minister Senator Matthew Samuda and Mrs Imani Duncan-Price, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for the Kingston Central constituency.

The two began a public quarrel over what was to blame for the killing of the two helpless girls whose young lives were snuffed out by men with illegal guns, at a time when children were being celebrated through the birth of the baby Jesus.

We were especially struck by the utterances of the junior security minister whose name, interestingly, was being called as possible replacement for the minister, Dr Horace Chang, in the expected shuffling of the Andrew Holness Cabinet.

Apparently stung by harsh criticism from Mrs Duncan-Price about the central Kingston killings, the goodly Senator Samuda hit back angrily, suggesting that the Opposition was to blame because it voted down the state of emergency (SOE).

Clearly, Mr Samuda did not stop long enough to think about what he was saying before responding to his PNP opponent who had implored: “Please, I am begging you to work with the commissioner to implement a rapid and sound response to secure the ground for law-abiding people. While more security forces on the ground won't stop the war, it will cause a break in this spike and mayhem that has been unleashed in the communities.”

For his part, Mr Samuda reminded Mrs Duncan-Price that there were no murders in the area while a state of emergency was in place earlier this year, and argued that the SOE was one of the tools being used by the security forces to clamp down on marauding gangsters in areas such as central Kingston.

“… There is no statistical argument that can be made about the SOEs and their effect in short and medium term. The Opposition voted against it,” he shot back, the implication being that without the SOE the Government is completely unable to stem the murders.

Mrs Duncan-Price then reached for her party's position, lecturing Mr Samuda that other measures like curfews could be implemented instead of an SOE, noting: “They can use search and cordon, intelligence, capacity-building, and they can do curfews and police saturation with Jamaica Defence Force and the police force, the zone of special operations — all of those tools are available, use them.”

If these two people represent the future of politics in Jamaica, then we indeed are in dire need of divine intervention.