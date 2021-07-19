When are we going to learn?

Dear Editor,

Jamaica was spared the worst as Tropical Storm Elsa neatly navigated its way above the island on its way to the land of the free. However, rainfall associated with Elsa highlighted how unprepared and nasty we are as a people.

There have been many calls for Jamaicans to preserve the environment by disposing of their garbage at the right place. It is disheartening to see plastic bottles, juice boxes, food containers, and other garbage on the sidewalks, waiting for the hurricane season.

Improperly disposed garbage continues to cost Jamaicans sofas, stoves, refrigerators, cars, houses, roads, and even their lives. It is always easy to curse the Government for not cleaning the drains; this is often used as a smokescreen to deflect from the residents' nasty behaviour. This also extends to some operators of shops, stores, and food establishments, who pile their rubbish on the roadway and simply walk away.

The sidewalks cannot be seen as an acceptable place for the disposal of garbage. It is unfortunate that nastiness is a cultural legacy we have been passing on from generation to generation, with our heads held high. It is obvious that we have not learnt, from experience, that this is guaranteed to block drains and cause flooding in some communities during the rainy season – June to November every year.

The Government has been profiting from the fines collected from Jamaicans who have failed to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols; they should look seriously at doing the same for people who are found to be in breach of the anti-litter law.

It is true that our elected representatives have a responsibility to keep the drains clean and provide a reliable garbage collection system. However, failure on the part of the State in this regard is in no way an invitation for residents to be irresponsible and selfish by turning the country into a big garbage heap.

Jamaicans, stop nasty up Jamaica!

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com