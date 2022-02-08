Where is Caricom's voice?

Dear Editor,

Recently I saw the story in the Jamaica Observer in which several travel groups called on the White House to remove unnecessary COVID-19 protocols that continue to exist despite the science, and are proving a major hindrance to the recovery of travel and, in particular, the tourism industry.

This followed closely a letter from president and CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Zane Kerby — a name with which I am sure many of our hospitality stakeholders on the island will be familiar — calling on Jeffrey Zients, President Joe Biden's White House COVID-19 Response coordinator, to do away with the requirement for US citizens to provide a negative test to return to their own country after travelling abroad.

The ink had barely dried on that letter when numerous industry stakeholders (29 of them), including Airlines for America, representing all major US carriers; the US Travel Association; the US Chamber of Commerce; and the International Air Transport Association, immediately joined the call pushing for easier travel rules. The common agreement among them all was that the inbound testing order remains the single-biggest barrier to the full recovery of the international travel system on which so many of our members and their clients rely for their livelihoods.

Which region of the world has a greater stake in the recovery of robust international travel than the Caribbean, one of the planet's leading tourism destinations? I am therefore astounded at the deafening silence from our regional leaders, in particular the body entrusted with representing the interests of the region, Caricom.

I would think, or certainly hope, that Caricom adds it voice to the growing chorus of organisations clamouring for a more common sense approach to travel and that they too advocate to have unnecessary restrictions reviewed — even in our own islands.

I have always held firm that COVID-19 has shown up Caricom and its inability to find common ground and to successfully represent the interests of our people, our societies, our economies, and our islands. Be that as it may, the hour is not yet so late that Caricom cannot still seize the opportunity to do something positive for the region, particularly with respect to the crucial tourism sector, which is a key, if not the key, economic pillar on which so many islands depend.

If we cast our eyes across the Atlantic we would notice that several countries have already followed the lead of the UK to abolish unnecessary COVID-19 restrictions, including France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and several Nordic countries, and they have done so successfully. The science leads that way.

To keep throttling the life breath of travel and tourism by fast-outdated restrictions, which have no or little impact on controlling the spread of the virus, is antithetical to overall recovery, which involves not just lives, but the livelihoods on which lives depend.

O' Caricom, where art thou, especially in this time of greatest need?

Frank Solomon

franksolomon1972@gmail.com