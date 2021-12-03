Who is a hero?

Dear Editor,

International pop and R&B superstar Rihanna was declared a national hero in Barbados recently, as the country transitioned to a republic in a lavish ceremony. Barbados chose to celebrate their most famous living citizen as they commemorated the historic occasion. This was another bold decision made by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her peers at a pivotol moment in the country's history.

Rihanna has always remained true to her Barbadian roots and was appointed ambassador in 2008. The decision to make Rihanna a hero was very popular among Barbadians and this is all that matters. I am sure Prime Minister Mottley did not make this decision lightly as she is known for making bold choices for impact and to achieve a vision.

Barbados' population is very small, approximately 300,000, the odds of another citizen of Barbados achieving the level of success attained by Rihanna in the near or distant future is almost zero. Barbados chose to celebrate Rihanna now.

It might help those who are confused to revisit the definition of hero. A hero is defined as someone who is idolised for courage, outstanding achievements, and noble qualities. A hero inspires and is a source of pride to fellow citizens.

Rihanna is only 33 years old; however, she has produced multiple award-winning albums and achieved international stardom, amassing a net worth of close to US$2 billion through hard work, good ethics, and superb talent. She has done promotional work for her country in tourism and her philantropic work is outstanding. Through her foundation she has contributed to education and emergency efforts around the globe, she has supported research in the fight against the novel coronovirus and she has given to multiple causes in Barbados, in particular health care and education.

In Jamaica, we may not consider cultural icons as deserving of hero recognition. Bob Marley, for instance, is much bigger in status than Rhianna, with a legacy that has endured decades. He is probably the most reknowned Jamaican in the world – dead or alive – and there is no question about his impact. Visitors travel from far to Jamaica due to the appeal of Marley, his music, and the positive vibes he represents.

While our definition of a hero might be limited to those who fight struggles on the ground and in politics, truth is, heroes come in many forms. It is the impact they've made on a country through their work and achievements that really matters.

Barbados has shown us that their highest national honour can be bestowed on anyone in Barbados if they feel it is deserving and they can assess the impact. In Rihanna's own words, “I have travelled the world and received several awards, but nothing compares to being recognised in the soil that you grew in.”

Congrats to the people of Barbados on becoming a republic, a significant milestone in their history, and congrats to their newest hero, The Rt Hon Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com