Is the general population of the USA responsible for COVID-19 deaths in their country? No. Is the general population of Jamaica responsible for COVID-19 deaths here? No. What about the populations of other countries, are they responsible for the COVID-19 deaths in their respective countries? No.

So who is responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the various countries?

In my opinion, the responsibility lies with all policymakers who have pushed vaccines and have deprived their populations of the freedom to choose what they consider to be the best health option for themselves and their families – the use of therapeutics.

Let me make it clear, I am not blaming such policymakers for all COVID-19 deaths as neither vaccines nor therapeutics were available for many months of the pandemic. However, my conscience is clear when I blame them for preventing therapeutics from being made readily available to people, thereby resulting in many deaths.

Having declared my opinion on who is to be blamed, I will now examine the absurd notion that only unvaccinated people are responsible for COVID-19 deaths.

Was the virus spreading prior to the availability of vaccines? Yes. Were we all unvaccinated for almost a year prior to the availability of vaccines? Yes. So then, if the unvaccinated are responsible for COVID-19 deaths, then prior to the availability of vaccines, all of us were responsible for the deaths of approximately 1.5 million people.

Also, as everyone knows, vaccines only reduce the severity of the symptoms and so, logically, vaccinated people can get infected and can infect others. Therefore, vaccinated people are also to be held responsible for millions of deaths as they, too, are infectious when they have a breakthrough infection.

In addition, my understanding is that natural immunity is more robust than vaccine-induced immunity. One study involving health-care workers showed that, during the observation time of the study, those with natural immunity were not getting reinfected with COVID-19, whereas those who were vaccinated were getting infected.

Also, I heard a very important point from a US senator, who said that a Freedom of Infomation Act request has revealed that no one who got COVID-19 and recovered has passed it on. Read it again.

Is it not interesting that vaccinated people who have breakthrough infections are capable of passing on the disease to others, but people with natural immunity do not pass it on?

My personal approach to this pandemic is to take personal responsibility for my own health. If I got COVID-19 I would not seek to blame my fellow victims – unvaccinated and vaccinated. Blaming other infected people (as uninfected ones cannot infect me and as such are blameless) is equivalent to blaming the driver of a car that struck your car from behind when his or her car was pushed by a truck into yours. In like manner, all victims of COVID-19 are victims of external sources that did not originate in humans.

And so, if we want to blame others, we should blame those who prevented the access to all available treatments.

Hugh Beckford

