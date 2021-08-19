WHO's appeal to rich nations more than reasonable

In May this year World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had pointed out, with much dismay, that the world had reached a situation of “vaccine apartheid”.

“The big problem,” he said at a virtual Paris Peace Forum, “is a lack of sharing.” The solution to that, he argued, “is more sharing”.

All well-thinking people acknowledge that vaccine nationalism will only prolong the novel coronavirus pandemic, not shorten it.

Additionally, the leaders of the world's richest countries have, on more than one occasion, stated their commitment to an even distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Some have gone beyond words and donated surplus doses to low-income countries. However, there still exists some amount of vaccine nationalism among rich nations.

Our position is that we cannot take issue with any Government for acting to protect its citizens. However, leaders should bear in mind that, as members of the international community, their actions should not jeopardise the global supply chain for vaccines.

We have returned to this issue based on the WHO's condemnation yesterday of a rush by rich nations to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to their populations, while millions people across the world have yet to receive a single dose.

The WHO's Emergency Director Mr Mike Ryan put it most succinctly when he told journalists: “We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.”

The WHO official made the statement in advance of an announcement by the US that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It has also been reported that Israel has begun administering third doses to its citizens aged 50 and over, while Germany, France, Britain, and Hungary have said they will begin offering booster shots, mostly to the elderly.

Earlier this month, the WHO appealed for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, arguing that such a move would help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

Also, WHO experts have insisted that there is not enough scientific evidence to support the need for boosters. Instead, rich nations should give attention to getting vaccines to people in low-income countries where vaccination is lagging.

The request, we believe, is more than reasonable. It is the moral and decent thing to do. It also makes economic sense, if we are to go by the findings of research commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce and published earlier this year, which forecast that delays to vaccine access in poor countries will cost the global economy an estimated US$9 trillion. Almost half of that, the researchers said, will be absorbed in wealthy countries like Germany, Canada, the US, and England.

While we understand the anxiety in rich nations to stem further spread of the Delta variant of the virus, we urge those governments to heed Dr Tedros' appeal for first doses of the vaccine to be administered to protect the most vulnerable before boosters are rolled out.

It is worth repeating that the best way to end the pandemic is to ensure that people in all countries are immune to SARS-CoV-2.