Who will stand with Liz Cheney?Friday, May 21, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Last week I learnt from the US media that the US congresswoman from the state of Wyoming, Liz Cheney, was ousted from her party position by the members of her own political organisation.
Liz Cheney served as the chair of House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership, which she has occupied for last two years. However, due to her stance on the US Capitol riots, and her opposition to President Donald Trump's spurious claims that the election was stolen, she was removed from her position by pro-Trump members of the House of Representatives of her own party.
She decided that she will stick to her values and not adopt the general stance of the Republican Party, even if it means fighting to restore the values for which the Republican Part stands. She prefers to adhere to the principles of the US Constitution, which she opined in her article in The Washington Post, on May 5, 2021 , entitled 'The GOP is at a turning point: History is watching us'.
We can all learn a vital lesson by adopting this stance in our own lives, because sometimes we are faced with ethical decisions for which we must consider making the right decisions. In other words, when faced with an ethical dilemma, should one pursue an objective because the general consensus stipulates it, or should we follow our principles even if it means facing consequences?
Where are our moral principles that we were taught when we were young? While I am not a Republican or Democrat, I truly respect her stance and will respect her decision.
Who will stand with Liz Cheney? If there are no hands, I will stand with you, Liz Cheney.
Daniel Morgan
dmorgan239@gmail.com
