Why are Sunday worshippers being targeted?

Dear Editor,

It is obvious that COVID-19 has taken a toll on our nation and all protocols must be observed.

But, our churches are really suffering the consequences of this vicious novel coronavirus pandemic as it has affected the number of people who can attend services and our finances, even our religious freedom seems to be under attack.

With all due respect to our prime minister, there are two religious days observed here in Jamaica — Saturday and Sunday — and a balance needs to be struck between the two.

Why has Sunday been targeted as a no-movement day? And, when it is not designated as such, there is usually a 2:00 pm or 3:00 pm curfew in effect. If a 6:00 pm curfew was imposed on Sundays many of our churches would be able to hold at least three services of 20 people, which is just the tip of the iceberg as some churches have memberships of 2,000.

These protocols are absurd. Mondays to Fridays the curfew starts at 8:00 pm, on Saturday it's 6:00 pm, but on Sundays, the Lord's day, there is a 24-hour curfew in place — no movement. Additionally, the 20 people who are able to attend service must provide proof of purpose from a bishop or pastor.

These restrictions have been imposed upon us for the past four weeks and will be ongoing for the forseeable future. Why is it that those of us who worship on a Sunday are being pressured? Is it that there is no respect or regard for the Lord's day any more, or for the God we serve? Where are those who claim that they represent us — the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance (JEA), the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC), and the Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC)? Wake up, guys!

On no-movement days cruise ships are being allowed into our ports and tourists allowed to frolick. What about Christians?

While I have nothing against vaccines, the vaccination lines are tremendously long, with thousands of people in very close proximity to each other on no-movement days, but for 20 people to enter the house of God on a Sunday morning we must have proof or, otherwise, jail will be our portion.

In my opinion, this is ridiculous and unfair. Let's bear in mind that the Church is not an organisation, but a living organism. Our allegiance belongs not to man, but to God. Rest assured that God will fight for us in this time of adversity.

