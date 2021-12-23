Why did the Israeli PM visit Abu Dhabi?

Real or imagined, the three wise men travelling from the East to pay homage to the newborn baby Jesus may have symbolised the hope for realising the promise of peace and goodwill to all men amidst the perpetual wars of that biblical epoch.

And it may just be sheer coincidence that in this December month has come another glimmer of hope that the defiant peace process could be back on track with the visit of the Israeli leader to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The December 12 visit by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first by an Israeli leader, to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, de facto Emirati leader, did not grab world headlines in the way such events normally would.

This is likely because of the cynicism borne of countless Middle East peace plans and initiatives that excited a world wearied by the endless violence and bloodletting, only to fizzle out like damp squibs.

The visit notably followed the signing last year of several diplomatic agreements by Israel with four countries — the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. It is interesting that increased détente with the four — all of which had stubbornly refused formal ties with Tel Aviv because of the conflict with the Palestinians — has come in the post Benjamin Netanyahu period.

Perhaps more intriguing might be the fact that those agreements were brokered by the Administration of President Donald Trump and survived the defeat of both leaders in elections last year.

Middle East watchers have noted that Mr Bennett had been able to pull off a foreign-policy coup over Mr Netanyahu, who made three failed attempts to visit the UAE last winter, in deference to novel coronavirus restrictions, but also because Emirati leaders did not want to be seen as props in his very iffy re-election campaign.

The visit to Abu Dhabi so early in Mr Bennett's tenure is an indication of the importance he places on building formal relations with a former enemy State. Before leaving Jerusalem, the Israeli prime minister was at pains to stress the “excellent and extensive” relations between the two countries.

Although the age-old hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians remain, the growing list of Arab countries willing to contemplate relations with Tel Aviv is also being seen as a re-interpretation of priorities among the Persian Gulf countries.

Before that, the preoccupation was with the never-ending Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the impossible search for a resolution. Now, it would seem to be the fears of nuclear war with Iran.

Visits such as this one by Mr Bennett will help to solidify the emergence of the UAE as a power broker in the Middle East, where it has used its petro-dollars to finance military support to its allies in Egypt, Libya, Yemen, and elsewhere.

Israel also wants to be seen as moving beyond its isolation in the Middle East, and the fact that for a very long time it had formal ties only with Egypt and Jordan, remaining a pariah nation to the rest of the region.

Next up on the list to sign pacts with Israel is likely to be Saudi Arabia, if negotiators can get Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, past his empathy with the Palestinians.

Still, we are not yet ready to declare peace has come to the Middle East, even though we hang on to that tiny glimmer of hope.