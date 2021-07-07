Why not reduce building fees to achieve greater compliance?

We have made the point already, and we will do so again: Jamaicans need to show greater regard for the way they build structures to live in.

The challenges that we face as a country are tremendous. The easy way out for some of those who are financially choked is for them to set up houses just about anywhere, with little regard for their own safety, and limited consideration shown to climatic consequences, in particular, what will happen to their families and themselves when 'something' occurs.

Last Sunday, the majority of Jamaicans were spared the brunt of Tropical Storm Elsa, which had before been pushing through sections of the Caribbean as a low-grade hurricane. But the island experienced much rainfall in many areas, which again brought to light the nonchalant manner in which some citizens live.

Apart from flooding, caused by various things, including inadequate drainage systems, the foundation of more houses have been exposed by erosion, and a closer look would paint a picture that the spots on which those structures were built should never have been used.

We are reminded by meteorologists, and will continue to sound like an echo to the public, that the period of June 1 to November 30, regarded as the official hurricane season, will be a busy one this year for the region, which has suffered immense damage from weather systems for decades. No one can predict which island will be affected, but all will be on alert.

For us here in Jamaica, vigilance is not the only word that must be emphasised. We must be cautious too, and great care must be taken to firm up the foundations upon which some of those rickety structures have been placed.

One of the challenges that Jamaica faces is that far too many developments have been completed without the requisite approvals from the municipal corporations under whose geographical auspices they fall.

We have heard about the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation's decision to stop improvement on a house that was being part-sponsored by the Opposition People's National Party, because no approval had been given by the organisation. But, simultaneously, information surfaced that an official of a municipal corporation who had improved his house recently also had no approval for that building. The situation, we dare say, is widespread, and it has to be stopped if we are to grow as a nation.

The issue of fees being paid to municipal corporations to approve building plans has always been a tricky one. Perhaps the Government could make a push to reduce, in a significant way, the fees being charged, in order to achieve increased compliance.

A few years ago the Government cut transfer tax and stamp duty in an effort to encourage growth in the real estate industry. It has been working. That, too, can be tried for the construction industry and has the potential to give the sector the kind of fillip that it needs.

Soon we may be at a stage whereby we can say that it was truly worth it — certainly if we see less buildings coming under pressure from weather systems which can result in loss of life.