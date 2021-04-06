Why restrict the Church from doing what God wants?

Dear Editor,

Why restrict the Church's worship when God commands us to worship Him as a body of His son's followers. In the Old Testament God revealed a principle that each week we may do our own work for a living for six days, but on the seventh day, that is, one day out of the seven-day week, was to be a day when we would not work for our living, but we would dedicate the time to Him in corporate, public worship. See Exodus 20:8-11 or Leviticus 23:3.

In the New Testament, this principle of a weekly day of corporate worship continues. The early Christians came together for this weekly day of worship “on the first day of the week”, because Jesus was raised from the dead on this day then. See Acts 20:7 or Mark 16:9.

Therefore, why restrict the Church from freely carrying out what God wants us to do?

May not Christians wear masks, disinfect our hands, disinfect the microphone, stay about six feet apart from each other, instead of being restricted to 12 people?

Taxis and the buses are still being packed. Also, many workplaces are not strictly following the guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. What the Government and the police need to do is enforce the guidelines in the public transportation system and in the workplaces and not focus so much of the restrictions on churches.

Therefore, I am asking the prime minister of Jamaica to lift the restrictions on corporate worship so that God may not be displeased with the Jamaican Government.

Concerned Christian

joe_buckland@yahoo.com