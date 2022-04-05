Why that slap mattered

Dear Editor,

I read Mark Trough's letter in the Jamaica Observer titled, 'Sometimes you have to fight...or slap', I thought I'd add some comments.

I watched the Oscars live, and was literally horrified by what went down. I'm a huge fan of Will Smith, which is probably why I was so offended. He is a great actor, comedian, and artist.

I am also a fan of Chris Rock and his humour. He is overall a great guy and superbly talented.

In a split second, I lost respect for Will Smith, the man I once revered.

Violence cannot be condoned, and his outburst also showed arrogance and lack of self-control.

Smith's career was built on comedy and this is what comedians do, poke fun at people, places, things, at times crossing a blurry line. There are so many other ways he could've handled this, and he was seen laughing at the same joke which he claimed offended him.

I've heard worse jokes online about Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith because they've overshared a lot about their personal lives with the world on topics such as infidelity and their open mariage. Celebrities live their lives in public, and as such they open themselves to flattery and ridicule. It's nothing personal, simply the price one pays for fame and fortune.

Some say these are rich people's problems and it shouldn't matter, but I disagree. The Oscars was beamed into homes around the globe; over 16 million people watched, many with kids.

At a time when there is racial tension in the US, this feeds into negative stereotypes about blacks. It is not OK to walk on stage to attack someone because you didn't like what was said or what you saw.

Chris Rock has spoken openly about his trauma from childhood as a victim of bullying and sexual assault. He is also a small guy, which Smith took advantage of when he became the bully. Some have argued that the joke was insensitive about Jada's hair loss due to alopecia, but many didn't know this. The joke itself was subtle with few words, nothing was said about her head, her look, or her condition, some didn't even get the joke initially as it was implied and not blunt. The reference was to a movie which has positive undertones about woman empowerment. This is what the Oscars celebrate — great movies.

The joke did not warrant a violent response. The joke pales in comparison to the humour on display at the White House Corespondence Dinner!

I think what bothered me the most about the incident, though, was Smith's arrogance and entitlement. He knew he was front-funner to win the coveted Best Actor award for his role in King RIchard, and he made the night all about him. He yelled profanities as if he owned the occasion and no one else was there. He disrespected attendees, viewers, hosts, and the Academy.

He got a standing ovation when he won, which fuelled his entitlement. He partied the night away as if nothing happened and he was untouchable. At least until the next day when he faced the outrage and realised the implications.

His public relations team must've known that a crises was brewing.

What Smith did was shocking and offensive, he should've been escorted out by security. This is probably why the Oscars viewership is declining, they've lost the respect they once had.

I believe this incident will affect Smith's career, the Academy's punishmment will also affect him, and some may not want to work with him in the future. Having witnessed his rage and temperament, fans might be turned off.

He ruined the biggest night of his career, and ruined it for other nominees and winners.

I'm sorry, but the same men who slap other men may do the same to women and children, they react to the same impulses and triggers. The increase in social media following doesn't matter as the real fans were already followers. Others joined in out of curiousity to see what happens next.

Chris Rock's comedy tour has been selling out as there was a surge in ticket sales following the incident as people rallied to support him.

In the end, it was amazing that Chris Rock kept his composure for the rest of the awards show. He acted like a gentleman, with pure class and professionalism.

He declined to press charges, and apologised to the hosts and everyone. I hope he will eventually sue Will Smith though, and also the Academy.

Violence is not acceptable in any form and there should be consequences for bad behaviour. The Academy is also at fault for not being more forceful in protecting and defending the hosts they hire as comics.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com