Why we accept the killers

If one were to read my description of Jamaican gangs, which ranges from “mongrels”, “animals”, “garbage”, “cowards”, “killers” to “parasites”, then the question that begs to be answered is why do we accept them?

The answer to that is long and may require more than my editor allows, but let us give it a shot.

Like all things bad, this, too, began in the 1970s. You see, the 70s was a new beginning of equality and justice for most of the world. Voting and civil rights for black Americans had just been accomplished.

Equality under the law was a virtual world reality, but a recent one. The stark exceptions being South Africa and Rhodesia. Rhodesia's oppressors would soon fall. South Africa, though, would be another sad story that did not end until the 90s.

Jamaica was no exception, we had hundreds of years of oppression that, by the beginning of the 70s, required change. This type of adjustment often results in conflict, and Jamaica was no different. We were sort of an oligopoly at the beginning of the 70s, with precious little ever having been done to change it.

The world was divided into two philosophies and soon we followed. This is what birthed our gangs, then being masqueraded as freedom fighters or anti-communists. Here the acceptance began.

Well, what made it continue? The conflict ended, we no longer have political violence. So why?

Well, the first reason is culture. After something has existed long enough you sort of expect it to always be so. Most people born after 1960 would have grown up in innercities, would have grown up with gangs around them. By 1974 they were already a force. So if you do not know of a time where gangs had dominion of some sort over you then, like wooden light posts, you accept that they must always be there.

The other reason is intra-community conflict. There is and has been for decades a proliferation of gangs within geographical zones. So there is almost an acceptance that it is better to be ruled by my neighbourhood gang than the adjoining one.

This is actually a real consideration. In Waterford, before the fall of Vybz Kartel and the 'Gaza Empire', there was a take-over of adjoining communities. One was called 'Fashion'. Well, although they were under one umbrella, the members killed as the gang purged itself invariably came from 'Fashion'. This because an adopted alliance is never as good as one formed by years of association.

The threat of being ruled by others makes you accept your own punisher.

Then, of course, there is politics. The people selected to be political representatives are themselves victims of what our parents started. They inherit the gang structure, they did not create it. They now have to make decisions whether to accept the gangsters or lose the seat. That is a hard pill to swallow.

Then there is the business community. Well, the fact is simply that it is cheaper to pay the thug to leave you alone than to pay a security detail to keep you alive. Most will pay it if approached.

Some realise the ill-effects of putting money in criminals' hands and what it finances. So that is another level of acceptance framed in logic, pragmatism and a bit of greed.

I can understand it. But I am not at all comfortable with it. I have a problem paying extortion of any form, whether it is a criminal demanding it by threat, or civil claimant demanding it by fraud in a court of law. It is still paying something out of fear.

Fear is weakness, weakness is unacceptable. But I can identify why others do it. What I cannot identify is the pride in the association. Let me explain.

Everybody uptown takes a peculiar pride in the 'link' they have in some gang in some jungle — like it is almost empowering to them.

This comes down to how gangs are sold — as warriors well-armed and 'will fire dem gun'.

However, it sounds different if you are saying I have my link who sleeps with adolescents without consent, bullies the elderly and unarmed and runs like a dog and begs when cornered.

The acceptance will last as long as their power does. Their power only ends when law enforcement controls the ground. This only occurs when the person that the next generation grows up and sees with the gun in their hand is the law.

There also has to be political will. Parties, not candidates, must reject garrison seats. So if they have to embrace or associate with gangs, or rely on them to encourage or prevent voting, then damn the seat.

There also has to be a removal of party leaders from gang seats. This would impact both party leaders and the seats they hold. No possible or sitting prime minister must be put in the position to have to accept gangsters as part of his/her survival.

I am asking a lot. Quite frankly, I do not think we will ever get our political leaders to buy into my idea.

Why? Because it is so much easier accepting them and managing the challenge of the issues they create.

It is the same thing with the business community. It is easier to just 'run the food' rather than take a stand and risk loss of life, or property, or both.

This seems an acceptable balance. Until we reach the day that their daughters are the ones being sent for.

Feedback: drjasonamckay@gmail.com