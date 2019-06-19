Dear Editor,

Mexico elected Andrés Manuel López Obrador on July 1, 2018 and he took office on December 1, 2018. He won a by a landslide victory. Additionally, he won majorities in the Senate and Chambers of Deputies. He is a socialist and promised to fight corruption, lessen inequality, and help the poor.

Under the proposed new law to cut the highest government salaries and raise the lowest ones, no bureaucrat can earn more than the president. And since the new president has set his salary at about $5,350 per month, less than half that of former president, Enrique Peña Nieto's, that meant sharp cuts in the wages of more than 30,000 public officials.

The law also slashed the pensions of the last five presidents.

We can't have a rich Government and poor people, the new president said.

He sold Mexico's presidential planes and flies economy class. He plans to nationalise Mexico's oil. Companies such as BP, Sunuco, Exxon, Chevron, and Arco are negatively affected by his nationalistic policies. When the co-operation of Europe and United States lose business (money), US and European governments strike back. Just look at the response to Venezuela's nationalisation of oil. It cost their cooperation billions of US dollars.

The Government of US and Europe responded with economic sanctions.

The humanitarian concerns seem to be a cover for their anger over their lost of revenue in Venezuela. Will they do a similar tactic to Mexico?

Pay the attention to the threat of tariff by US Predident Donald Trump on Mexican goods. He is painting a narrative.

The Carribbean, and Jamaica, needs to prepare for an assualt on Mexico by the US and Europe.

Will Mexico be the next Venezuela?

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com