Wisdom in Trench Town's warm reception of royal visitors

The popular perception may be that wisdom and pragmatism are the sole prerogative of the Jamaican intelligentsia who reside in the middle and upper classes, but we have much to learn from the natural common sense of ordinary folks.

The royal visitors — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Catherine (Kate) — are unlikely to forget the outpouring of joy that greeted them in Trench Town Tuesday, as a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist testified.

What they got was a taste of the traditional Jamaican welcome which we have been able to successfully monetise in the tourism industry by wooing millions to escape the icy chill of their northern climes to soak up the sun and sunny personality of our island home.

Across town that same day, in front of the British High Commission, a section of the intelligentsia let the royal couple know, through their protest, that there are matters like reparation and an apology for slavery that need to be resolved before they can be as warm in their reception.

To be sure, the issue of reparation from Britain and other countries which made slaves of Africans remains a hot button topic on the international agenda. There is a logic that the current beneficiaries of the slave trade should share their wealth with the current descendants of the slaves for the forced labour extracted from their ancestors.

Where we see the problem is in what form such reparation should take, determining the value of such compensation, and then finding a workable way to distribute the assets, monetary or otherwise, among the descendants.

This is by no means an easy problem to solve, as one can see from the wildly differing views among reparationists.

We would like to see reparation in the form of assistance to poverty-stricken countries in building and improving schools, starting with early childhood facilities; a working health system; investment and debt forgiveness. But this is nowhere on the horizon.

And this is where the wisdom of the people of Trench Town can be a lesson to the wise and prudent. We are not speaking here merely of the little clean-up that attends even long-ignored communities before every major visit.

They know instinctively that the attention brought to their community has inestimable value, especially in promoting their Culture Yard to the world. The potential earnings from pilgrimage to Bob Marley's Trench Town are here and now, as against pie in the sky.

Neither should it escape our attention that the royals selected Trench Town because it is good for their image and would help to make their visit a success. This is pragmatism on both sides and mutual benefit to Jamaica and Buckingham Palace.

It is known that Prince William's father, Prince Charles, is a lover of reggae music which had its origins in the sprawling slums of West Kingston's Trench Town, and the son might have grown up hearing the irresistible beat.

Mr Edmund Bartlett and his tourism team must already be crunching the numbers to estimate the value of the promotion Jamaica is getting via the international media from the visit of people who were treated like rock stars.

In other words, while we press for reparation, let us take what we can get now.