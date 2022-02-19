Wishing the Reggae Girlz all that's good

There's a long way to go before the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

But Jamaica's Reggae Girlz took that most important first step when they defeated Bermuda 4-0 in the National Stadium late Thursday — a display accurately described by our reporter Mr Sherdon Cowan as “workmanlike”.

The Jamaicans are now off to Grenada for their second game in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying championship knowing that there is room for improvement, particularly in the attacking third. For while the Jamaicans dominated in all areas of the field on Thursday night, they missed chances they would normally expect to put away.

For sure the game against Bermuda will have concretised in the minds of the players cautionary notes from interim coach Mr Vin Blaine that there can be no place for complacency as the Jamaicans bid to qualify for their second-straight Fifa World Cup finals.

Indeed, as far back as October last year, administrator Mrs Elaine Walker-Brown warned that teams from the Caribbean and the wider region are improving and have been greatly motivated by Jamaica's historic achievement in 2019.

“Jamaica can't be laid-back and think [these teams] are the beating sticks we used to have before. Everybody wants to be like Jamaica...” Mrs Walker-Brown said back then.

Those warnings from coach and administrator are especially important since only one team from the group will qualify for the final octagonal round of Concacaf qualifiers later this year.

As the situation now stands, the Reggae Girlz are second in Group C behind the Dominican Republic, whose 9-0 whipping of Grenada earlier this week sent a message of intent loud and clear.

Group C comprises favourites Jamaica — ranked fifth in Concacaf — as well as Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Grenada, and Cayman Islands.

At this penultimate stage of the Concacaf Women's qualifiers, the teams — separated into six groups — will compete in single round-robin matches (two home and two away). The group winners will advance to the final qualifying tournament to join the two highest-ranked regional teams, United States and Canada, who progressed automatically.

The top four teams will qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup, which is to be jointly staged in Australia and New Zealand between July and August 2023. The two next-best finishers will be entered into inter-confederation play-offs.

The teams in Concacaf ranked above Jamaica are the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

A plus for Jamaica in Thursday's contest with Bermuda was the presence of a small number of spectators in the stands in sync with the Government's easing of COVID-19-related restrictions.

Beyond spectator support, the hope must be that corporate Jamaica and Government will team up in providing as much resource support as possible for the national women's team in the remainder of the qualifying period.

As is well-established, campaigns such as the one the Reggae Girlz have embarked on don't come cheap. But the rewards of success for all involved are immeasurable.

We wish the Reggae Girlz all that's good on the road ahead.