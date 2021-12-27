Witchcraft – the enemy of family reunions

Dear Editor,

Christmas is a season of joy, celebrations, festivity, and activities, which almost everyone hopes to enjoy by reuniting and relaxing with family members, friends, and colleagues who have not seen each other for some time.

But, as the celebration continues to soar and people come together, eventually there emerges the ugliness of in-law problems, sibling rivalries, and parents and adult children's drama. Old wounds are reopened or new wounds are created, causing disunity, family feuds, and the list goes on.

The devil goes about as in the days of Job. This time, sowing seeds of discord and, if care is not taken to destroy the evil seeds immediately or quench the fire that was sparked, members of the family might leave with unresolved issues which have caused hurt, anger, and resentment. This leads some to make decisions that will cause disunity rather than the bonding of the family. And this type of separation and resentment may be passed on from one generation to another.

I have known of families in which cousins, nephews, and nieces stay far away from one another as a result of disagreements between their parents, grandparents, uncles, or aunts.

Many times the older generations have dabbled in witchcraft, and the younger generations have touched abominable things, and the enemy of division and commotion has stepped into the family or home as a result. “Except the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain that build it, except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.” (Psalm 127: 1)

Over the years, my church has been engaged in the ministry of helping families to bring down the mountains of difficulty and guiding them towards mending the fences that have been broken, repairing the breaches, and restoring the path to dwell in in the name of the Lord our God (Isaiah 58: 12).

Oftentimes people receive contaminated gifts or buy items that bring problems into a family or home. Let us learn to reject witchcraft as a means of solving our problems, even if it is being offered for free. We might be taking on problems that will have adverse effects on our marriages and families.

Grace Ade-Gold

Founder and Bishop of Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

graceadegold@gmail.com