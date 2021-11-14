World watching, hoping for a great US-China summit tomorrow

While competition between the two superpowers is inevitable, conflict need not get out of hand. Nowhere is it written that the fierce rivalry between the United States and China must escalate to the point where it does actual harm to themselves and the entire world.

Peace and stability require that they engage in dialogue. With this in mind, tomorrow's summit between US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping takes place in the context of two trends.

First, is the inevitable rivalry and intense competition between the old hegemonic superpower and the rising superpower. The tensions in this relationship were escalated to boiling point during the Donald Trump Administration, particularly through the trade war and media rhetoric, rather than traditional diplomatic channels.

There are still some who predict the inevitability of military conflict between the US and China. For them the possibility was a clear and present danger. So worried was General Mark A Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, that he called his counterparts in China, both before and after the presidential election of 2020, in what he described as “a bid to avert armed conflict”.

Both sides were trapped in a state of mind in which almost every action was interpreted by the other as ominous and requiring a visible counter move.

Second, the Biden Administration and the Xi Jinping Administrations have both been signalling the desire for an approach of cooperative and constructive competition. To this end, since taking over, President Biden has abandoned the previous aggressive. Chinese and American delegations have been meeting at various levels on a range of key topics. These discussions and negotiations have been preparatory to the forthcoming presidential summit.

In regard to Taiwan, the two sides developed a strategic ambiguity in which China maintains that Taiwan is a breakaway province of China which it will retake at some time, by force if necessary. The US proclaims that it would defend Taiwan. Both sides are not going to risk confrontation over Taiwan. That remains understood but unsaid.

The recovery of the global economy depends on a vibrant US-China trade. Trump's trade war with China failed because the trade deficit between the two countries actually increased. The Biden Administration has retained some of the Trump approach while softening the rhetoric and engaging in diplomatic dialogue.

This approach balances putting pressure on China while taking into account the desires of the business community for liberalising trade. One of the issues is that trade is part of a wider foreign policy and therefore non-trade elements impinge on trade policy. Developing a new US approach to China will take time and require diplomacy to change without either side losing face at home or abroad.

The agenda of the US-China presidential summit is long and complex. There are a plethora of issues, in particular, the novel coronavirus pandemic; the South China Sea; Taiwan; trade, and Hong Kong.

If the two leaders can agree and commit to cooperation through dialogue, the world will breathe a sigh of relief.