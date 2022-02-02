Yes, a woman can lead the army

Dear Editor,

I write in response to a letter in the Jamaica Observer on Monday, January 31, titled 'Should a woman lead the army?' in which Teddylee Gray questioned the appointment of Antonette Wemyss Gorman as chief of staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). The writer was quick to point out that he is “not sexist”, but went on to make several points to show his concern that a woman was chosen to lead the JDF. He seems to believe that she was not properly vetted and other men might've been excluded in the search. In other words, a woman should only rise to the top when no eligible men are available.

Traditionally, women have made great leaders in different types of organisations, including several international ones. If we look back in history, Joan of Arc, a national hero of France, comes readily to mind. She was one of their greatest military leaders, and led France to victory in the Hundred Years' War in 1429.

We need to start looking at gender differently in Jamaica, including in the area of politics in which women seem to have to work twice as hard to be acknowledged and elected to prominent leadership roles. It is 2022 and I don't believe gender should be a limitation for any role if one is qualified, experienced, and competent.

A quick look at Rear Admiral Gorman's resume shows immense experience and accomplishments. She is a career officer who has served 29 years in the army. Her leadership roles included commanding officer of the coast guard and brigadier commander. She has received numerous awards, including the Order of Distinction, one of the highest national honours, and is also a recipient of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal. She also played an instrumental role in the creation of the Caribbean Maritime Institute, now Caribbean Maritime University, one of Jamaica's leading teritiary institutions today.

The chief of staff, as we know it, leads the JDF in a strategic and administrative role. That Rear Admiral Gorman is the first woman appointed to the position is indeed historic and quite an achievement in a male-dominated field. This, however, takes nothing away from her qualifications for the job. Rear Admiral Gorman is a graduate of the US Naval War College and holds a master's degree with distinction in national security and strategic studies from The University of the West Indies.

Show me a male in the army today with similar qualifications, achievements, experience and then we can talk. I am sure Rear Admiral Gorman would not have been considered if she did not command the respect of her fellow peers as one cannot lead without respect.

I think, similarly, the Jamaica Constabulary Force should not discriminate when recruiting for the next commissioner of police. Men have been appointed in these roles forever, with hardly any achievements, transformational or otherwise. Women, on the other hand, often bring a lot more to the table.

Women are the backbone of most housholds in Jamaica. For the most part, they have single-handledly raised and nurtured families with great outcomes. They are determined, resourceful, caring, and show much empathy for others. They understand, first-hand, the culture and family issues which are at the root of many of the problems facing Jamaica today. Their experience allows them to view many of these problems in ways most men are unable to.

We can agree that crime is the biggest challenge facing Jamaica today, and the JDF plays an instrumental role in the fight. I am sure Rear Admiral Gorman's expertise in the JDF Coast Guard may help to change the strategies used to combat crime, considering that numerous weapons and amunition are smuggled into the country illegally through our unsecured coastlines.

We must support every effort to improve Jamaica, and we should never hold someone back because of gender.

I wish the rear admiral the very best in her new role.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com