You are barking up the wrong tree, Minister Chang

Dear Editor,

I was shocked to hear the Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang say at the joint select committee meeting to discuss the 2022 Firearms Act that young people under the age of 18 should not be allowed to participate in the recreational sport of shooting, and by extension, shooting competitions.

Is it that he is so bereft of ideas to rein in the crime monster that he is now looking for a scapegoat?

How is stopping our youth from participating in local, regional, and international shooting competitions going to help to reduce the monster that crime has become in Jamaica? Where is the evidence that this recreational sporting activity has in any way contributed to the hundreds of wanton murders every year?

Both my sons participated in recreational shooting at the Jamaica Skeet Club before they were 18. I can attest to the significant role that this sport played in their overall development by instilling in them discipline, focus, and persistence.

Participating in the competitions taught them how to stay calm and focused under pressure.

I have seen many similar cases in which young people have benefited tremendously from the sport, with some getting university scholarships. And now the minister of national security wants to remove this opportunity from them under the guise of some spurious notion that this will curb crime in Jamaica.

Where is the evidence for this?

I agree with Senator Sherene Golding Campbell; policies must not be based on emotion but on evidence.

Minister Chang, please put the focus on the real causes of crime rather than remove opportunities from our young people who wish to participate in this recreational sport.

Concerned parent