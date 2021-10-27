You're wrong again, MP Miller

Dear Editor,

This is a direct and open response to calls, claims, and allegations made by Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern Robert Miller in an article published by the Jamaica Observer on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The impact of the events which unfolded on the evening of Saturday, October 23, 2021 are two-fold in nature — legal and political. As such, they require a double response.

As I am anticipating that legal proceedings will ensue, I must be cautious about the extent to which I discuss the events themselves. I am, however, committed to providing a statement in due course.

Notwithstanding, I must state that I am concerned about the frequency with which Miller continues to make erroneous pronouncements. It would appear that he has been thrown off the proverbial “deep end” and is now sadly acting without profundity.

The deputy mayor of any town or municipality in Jamaica does not serve at the behest of the minister of local government, but is appointed by a majority vote of councillors within the respective local authority.

There was no confrontation with any resident of Morris Meadows. If that were the case, what would be the role of the Office of the Political Ombudsman and the Integrity Commission? What constitutes “corrupt use of power”?

Further, the citizens of the community were urged to “come forward and assist the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] in its investigation”. Is there an investigation? If so, what is the nature of the investigation?

Miller was wrong to ask the auditor general to tell him, through the parliamentary oversight committee, who from The Gleaner had contacted her.

He was wrong to indicate that the breaches at Nutrition Products Limited came as a shock to him because he had not seen the auditor general's report.

Miller was wrong when he attempted to scold the Portmore City Municipality for its spending of an unknown $160 million.

And, in this situation, he is wrong to have manufactured “facts'' and used them to make senseless utterances.

Alric Campbell

campbell.ar@hotmail.com