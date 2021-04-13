You're wrong, Chang; engage Diaspora in crime fighting

Dear Editor,

I read with dismay a report on an interview with National Security Minister Dr Horace and him being under fire from Diaspora members. I was dismayed because, in my mind, the minister erred in making the statement that: “Jamaica has some of the best crime-fighting expertise in the world and I cannot see any possible avenue to engage the Diaspora expertise to help fight crime in Jamaica.”

He then went on to say that some of the crime fighters in Jamaica hold multiple degrees and are among the best and brightest, adding that the Diaspora could best help by offering funding to the fight, rather than expertise.

Research shows that the Jamaican Diaspora has always contributed to the Jamaican economy on a large scale. According to a National Diaspora Policy document (2019) it was estimated that, during the period 2010/2011, the Jamaican-born, tertiary-educated community residing abroad was estimated to be 48.1 per cent of the total population of tertiary educated in Jamaica. In addition, a larger portion of second-, third-, and fourth-generation Jamaicans are also highly educated and will soon be counted in the diaspora.

The minister should extend his arms to the Diaspora so that multiple and diverse views can contend, because our crime rate needs to be addressed seriously. Moreover, it would be helpful if the members of the Diaspora could assist by lending us their police and military expertise, as research shows also that quite a number of them had careers by serving in various law enforcement agencies, including the military. In fact, with their military and police careers they could show us how to channel the use of the resources that they obtain from the other members of the Diaspora to more effective crime-fighting strategies and/or tools.

Daniel Morgan

dmorgan239@gmail.com