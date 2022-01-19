Young people need a better chance

Young people need a better chanceWednesday, January 19, 2022
Dear Editor,
It is hard not to be moved by the severity and bloodiness of our crime situation.
Last week's slashing of the nine-year-old autistic boy's throat was very stomach-churning.
I am fed up of successive governments using Band-Aid solutions to fight crime. Where is the long-term solution?
In my view, the solution is education.
There are too many idle young men and women on the streets. We need to put all of the Education Tax into education and stop using it to balance the budget.
While initiatives are being formulated to find the current wrongdoers, what about the younger generation that's being moulded to take over?
In a rap session with some kids from the inner city it was revealed that when a young man reaches the age of 16 the first thing he needs to acquire is a suit to be buried in. How sad is that? That is the life expectancy in those areas. In other words, if the gangs don't get you, the police will.
The Government and people of this country need to do something to stop this process. Our young people need to be given a better chance than that.
We can't go into 60th anniversary celebrations without a serious plan to achieve this.
Winsome Mowatt
winnie.m.mowatt@gmail.com
