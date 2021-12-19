$90-million support for creative industry

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange has announced a special support package for members of the creative industry valued at $90 million.

The new package is an increase on the $40 million originally announced by the minister earlier this year.

“Early in the year we were able to give small grants to individuals. We were not able to access the $40 million that was allocated by the Ministry of Finance that we could have given a larger number of persons. So the Ministry of Finance has now ﬁnalised arrangements to not just give us the $40 million — that we were not able to use last year — but an increase. So we are looking at a total of $90 million at this time, out of which the individual grants will be given. And then next year we will look at other categories that would be eligible for the grants.”

Grange noted that, effective immediately, her ministry is accepting applications for “grants of $60,000 per individual”. She estimated that one thousand individual grants will be awarded.

“Whatever your skills are, as long as you're a practitioner in the industry, you can beneﬁt. If you're an actor, a singer, a songwriter – we're talking about the stagehands, engineers, selectors, sound system operators, owners of sound systems, people in ﬁlm. So it's a variety. Once you meet the criteria, you will beneﬁt.”

There are three main criteria. The beneﬁciary must be registered on the ministry's e-Registry. The beneﬁciary must be a member of an established industry organisation such as Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) or Jamaica Film and Television Association (JAFTA), and must either have an account with a Jamaican bank or an NCB prepaid Mastercard to facilitate payment of the grant. Minister Grange is encouraging members of the sectors to go to the ministry's website and click on 'ECCI COVID-19 Grant Application' to apply for the grants.