'Jubba' shines on Solar

Musician/producer DeLeon “Jubba” White has maintained a steady flow of releases from his base in Portland, Oregon, where he relocated almost 10 years ago. His latest project, the nine-song EP Solar Riddim, co-produced by White Stone Productions and Simmer Down Sounds, was released in June by Tuff Gong International. It hit the streets one year after Freedom: (The Declaration of Rights), another EP marshalled by White Stone Productions.

This time around, Jubba worked with DJ Colonel, the principal of Simmer Down Sounds, which is based in Bend, Oregon.

Jubba, co-founder of the Dubtonic Kru band, credits a “cohesive partnership” with Simmer Down Sounds for the making of Solar Riddim.

The album includes songs like Rise And Shine, a collaboration with Jubba, Frassman Brilliant and Arturas; Long Time by Aaron Nigel Smith; My Best by Mykal Rose; Break Free by Twiggi; and Experience And Knowledge by Prezident Brown.

Frassman Brilliant is a longtime collaborator with White Stone Productions, while Jubba produced Our America, the 2019 album by Aaron Nigel Smith.

Now that he is more into production and marketing, Jubba addressed the difference between shopping compilation and artiste albums.

“Based on my knowledge, it is certainly easier in so many ways to not only shop a solo album, but to have seamless consistency in the data-processing and marketing. However, I love blending voices together or to create diversity in style on one project, hence my relationship with compilation albums,” he said.