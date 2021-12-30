'Bad move' for Floyd Green

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

AMID a series of 'no movement days' — used as one of the Government's tools in its COVID-19 fight — former Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green found himself in hot water and had to demit his post.

In September, the 39-year-old, along with several friends, held a Moët Champagne party at the R Hotel, in Kingston, which left thousands of compliant Jamaicans outraged when a viral video surfaced.

In the video, Green and others are seen sharing in a toast while gathered at a table boasting bottles of Moet, Red Bull, and other refreshments.

Shouts of “no-movement day” and “Shower Labourite”, a term used in reference to supporters of the governing Jamaica Labour Party, were clearly heard on the video. All the attendees appeared without face masks with the exception of an unidentified female, who was seen wearing a mask on her chin.

Green, who is the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, found remaining in the Cabinet untenable.

“Today, I have disappointed so many; my family, including my son, my prime minister and most importantly, the people of Jamaica who I have sworn to serve. No matter how briefly, and regardless of the circumstances, I should never have participated in any engagement that could indicate a lack of appreciation of the difficult and serious realities that now face the entire country,” said Green, in a resignation letter released to the media shortly after the viral video.

“My actions have demonstrated a lack of sensitivity for the difficult realities that all of us are facing currently.

“It was wrong. I accept that this was an error in judgement and that it sends the wrong signal, especially in light of the Government's drive to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For this I am really and truly very sorry,” added Green.

Green, an attorney-at-law who was first elected to Parliament in 2016, will remain on the Government's back benches.