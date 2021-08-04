'Big Stone' needs heart surgery

RECORD producer and philanthropist Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair is in need of urgent financial help to cover the cost of a heart surgery. He is currently resting at home.

In late June, he was rushed to hospital after he felt his chest tightening. He was diagnosed with a heart condition and was told by doctors he needed an angiography which costs US$40,000 ($2.8 million).

In an effort to raise the funds, Sinclair's friends and associates are organising a two-day concert dubbed Big Stone Live Virtual Fundraising Concert for August 21 and 22. Julian Marley, Natty King, and Turbulence are slated to perform.

Donations can be made through realhelpinghands.com as well as Scotiabank account 10093327 in the name Claude Sinclair. A GoFundMe account, Big Stone Heart Surgery, was started four days ago.

Jannette Lumney — principal of Canada-based organisation On The Move — said given Sinclair's philanthropic works on his YouTube page, she felt compelled to assist him.

“We coming like family. I am a community person myself, so when I see people doing these things my heart goes out to help and support. When I saw the mission he was on with the videos he puts out, I saw that, even if it is in a dungeon, Big Stone would go in to ensure that whatever situation people are going through he helps. We formed a group called the Dream Team and we started off with the Tracey Ann Rickets story. Big Stone was influential in that, covering every aspect of the story to help raise money to help that little girl who had a brain tumour,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“We came together to put on a benefit concert for her and he hosted and produced the show and did everything to make sure it was a success. The 21st of June he called and said Tracey Ann had died. We all went into sadness because we couldn't believe that she had died.”

A few days after alerting her to Rickets's death, Sinclair startled her with his own misfortune.

“He called telling me that he was in the hospital. I think he took the situation with Rickets to heart. They diagnosed him with a heart condition, so we are on the journey now to give back to somebody who is always giving. He is for betterment of poor people. When you find somebody who is on that mission, you have to give back to meet the objective. My personal objective is to ensure he goes back to the Big Stone we know — back on track — so that he can go into communities to help people,” Lumney said.

Shawn Prendergast, who collaborated with Sinclair on numerous philanthropic initiatives, including building a house in Arnett Gardens in St Andrew for an elderly deaf-mute who was living in an abandoned car in the community, is committed to seeing Sinclair return to good health as it has stalled the project.

“Big Stone plays a very intricate role in doing stuff for the people of Jamaica. Right now, he is in a situation where he needs the support of everyone, so I am asking everyone out there who is familiar with Big Stone and acknowledge the great, great humanitarian that he is to come on board and support this great initiative. We want to generate some funds to deal with his medical situation and so far, we have a line up of the likes of Julian Marley and Mr Pike. Much respect to them for coming on board for a great cause for a great warrior like Big Stone,” he said.

People requiring more information on the concert may call Queen Shazz at 13478997964, Shawn Prendergast at 12154334790 and Jannette Lumney at 16477609294.

A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Sinclair migrated to the United States in 1980. He returned to the island in 2009.

He organised a peace concert in Majesty Gardens in 2018, as well as a Junior Byles Benefit Concert in 2019.