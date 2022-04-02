'Bittah' calls for expo to celebrate Jamaica

BITTAH Sosicka is recommending that the Government stage an expo at the National Stadium in St Andrew to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Jamaica's Independence.

“Jamaica has and continues to achieve so much — not only in sports and culture, but also in the field of science. These have made this little island, of roughly 3,000,000 people, a powerhouse in the creative force of our people to be united and to show the world that 'Wi likkle but wi tallawah,' as Miss Lou, our folk hero would say,” said Bittah Sosicka.

“When we look back, for example, at Carol Joan Crawford our first Miss World (1963), a natural beauty who lifted this prestigious crown for the world to see; the Honourable Louise Bennett who staved off criticism of polluting our language through dialect. Not to mention our music spearheaded by the late reggae icon Bob Marley; the heroic performance of our athletes — from Herb McKennley moving through to Donald Quarrie, Merlene Ottey, Veronica Campbell Brown, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah,” he continued.

According to the deejay, in the area of science Dr Henry Lowe is lauded for his research on cannabis which could help in the cancer fight; and national heroes must be included in this expo as well as they are the ones who continue to inspire us on our journey post-independence.

“The younger generation has no connection with Jamaica's past 60 years so having an expo would relive some of our greatest moments — from the coconut brush to the vacuum cleaner, and gramophone to component sets,” he said.

Bittah Sosicka, born Peter Cole, is promoting his latest video Living Testament, a collaboration with Briggy Benz (given name Raymond Grant).

Released on YouTube on Friday, sections of the video were shot in Connecticut, Florida and Atlanta.

Living Testament is from Bittah Sosicka's album 83, released June 11, 2021 on the Jetset Music Group. The song appears in the recently released independent movie Second Chance.

Born in Red Hills, St Andrew, Bittah Sosicka attended Kingston Technical High School. He migrated to New York, USA, in 2014.

His other songs include Jah Inna Mi Life and Enough Sweat.