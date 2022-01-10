'Brand new' Marcia, Leroy

AFTER a fruitful 2021, Leroy Sibbles is keen to maintain momentum with a new single which hears him alongside a famous contemporary. He and Marcia Griffiths share the mic on You Make me Feel Brand New .

Sibbles produced the reggae version of The Stylistics' 1974 soul classic. It was written by the legendary Thom Bell of Philadelphia International Records fame, who was born in Jamaica.

Though Sibbles and Griffiths cut their teeth at Studio One during the 1960s, this is their first song together. He said the collaboration is a long time coming.

“We have worked the stage many times before and she has been my friend since we were teenagers,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Their version of You Make me Feel Brand New is scheduled for release in late January.

For the second-straight year, Sibbles flourished on reggae charts in the United States. Try Me, his self-produced cover of the 1958 James Brown ballad, topped the South Florida Reggae Chart and the Foundation Radio Network Chart which covers New York.

Sibbles also produced Truly Madly Deeply and To be Loved by singers Young Garvey and Chris McDonald, respectively. They also went number one on those charts.

The former lead singer of The Heptones admits it is harder shopping songs now than when he was making hits with that trio at Studio One. With the media landscape dotted by numerous radio stations, pitching a single takes considerable time.

“But I don't let this stop me from making great music as I know it and there is always an ear for real music,” he said.