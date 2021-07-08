'Bull Puss' does it his way

Emerging producer Durrando “Bull Puss” Johnson says his latest project, Major Way rhythm, is aimed at giving listeners a respite during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The concept behind this project all came about when the pandemic hit Jamaica and the world at large. Then and there, knowing that people rely on music to overcome their daily frustrations, I thought it would be best to use my musical talent to ease some of the burden brought on by the pandemic. And, as a result, I came up with this fresh up-tempo dancehall beat,” Johnson, 25, told the Jamaica Observer.

The Major Way rhythm features Pop Mi Collar by Rygin King, Hey Money by Prohgress, Perfect Side Chick by Kaream Kharizma, New Clarks by Khausion featuring Killy 1Side, Touch Pon Di Road by Young Talent, Dweet Big by Saddam Aerodynamic, Complicated by Shawn Determine, Life by Don Lyrikal featuring Odeum, Legit by Well Focuz, Clean by Imehdz, Dem Life Yah We Love by Tydalis, and Burn Bridge by Essae JV.

The project was released on April 30 on the Bull Puss Entertainment imprint.

According to the producer, he had no challenge in getting the artistes to come on board.

“The process of getting the artistes was surprisingly not as challenging as I thought it would have been. When my team and myself reached out to the various artistes, we were able to secure a recording deal with them which contributed greatly to the Major Way rhythm,” he said.

This is not his first major project. He previously worked on songs for Khausion ( Rise Again) and Jarie ( Universal Love).

Said Johnson, “I started dabbling in music from a tender age while I was attending church and singing on the choir, but if I should give a specific year, I would say from 2016 while I was attending Moneague College.”

“The reason my production stands out is because of my patience and creativity in putting different sounds together that captures the ears of a wide range of listeners,” Johnson added.

Johnson grew up in Glengoffe, St Catherine. After studying at the Glengoffe High (he presently teaches integrated science and mathematics at the institution), he studied for a Bachelor's degree in Education at Moneague College.

