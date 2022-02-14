'Celebrate love all year round'

DELLY Ranx believes love should be celebrated all year round, instead of just on Valentine's Day, as this would assist in reducing domestic violence in the homes.

“It is a fact that domestic disputes between lovers have contributed to the number of homicides in Jamaica. Where there is no love the gates are wide open for disputes. And, this often leads to not only a break up in family life, but sometimes death,” he said.

In Jamaica, a 2016 Women's Survey showed one in four women has reported experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. However, according to the National Resource Centre on Domestic Violence, Valentine's Day is actually one of three days where there is actually a slight decrease in reports of domestic violence.

“While Valentine's Day seems to bring partners closer to each other, the love and care expressed on that day should be replicated all year round. The extravagant spending and pampering is all good, but what is of greater importance is what happens for the rest of the year,” he said.

Valentine's Day is celebrated February 14 annually. The day has been connected to romantic love, custom of sending cards, flowers, and chocolates.

Delly Ranx is preparing for a show in the west African country of The Gambia this summer.

“Gambia has always showed me nuff love, and I love them in return... Love is a two-way street,” he said.

Delly Ranx, given name Delroy Foster, is from the Southside community in Kingston. His break in music came in 1992 with Never Done. Other song include Headache and Nuh More Than You.

As a producer, he is responsible for Sean Paul's Ganja Breed ft Chico which appears on Sean Paul's Grammy-winning Dutty Rock album, Popcaan's Family, and Mavado's Weh Dem A Do.