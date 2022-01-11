'Don't hold your breath'

ENTERTAINMENT industry players looking for a relaxation of the current ban on mass gatherings in light of the pandemic are being encouraged not to hold their breath.

According to a highly placed source, measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus — which have been in place since December last year and that are scheduled to expire at 5:00 am this Saturday — will be continued.

“As the prime minister said, there will be no more lockdowns as the country and the economy need to get going, but at this time the other measures to contain the virus will likely be maintained. He [Holness] said it, 'Persons need to get vaccinated' and I don't see him freeing up entertainment until the vaccination figures are up significantly.”

“So the artistes and other players in the industry, many of whom are themselves vaccinated as they need to travel, need to tell their would-be patrons to go get protected,” the source shared.

The entertainment industry, which has been paralysed for nearly two years, is primarily affected by curfew hours as well as the limited numbers permitted for public events.

The current curfew hours range from 10:00 pm nightly until 5:00 am the following day.

The gathering limit for events stands at 50 persons, while congregations can run up to 100. There is, however, still a ban on crusades, conferences or conventions.

Funeral, which can only be held Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm, are permitted a maximum of 20 people, including mourners, clergy and support personnel.

Following the prime minister's charge to the nation on Sunday to get vaccinated, entertainment executive and producer Romeich Major also echoed the call, noting that if being vaccinated could lead to an opening of the sector, then persons should go ahead.

Pointing to the benefits of the entertainment industry to the economy, Major stated that the fallout in the sector was having a trickle-down effect on the rise in crime and violence in the society.

“Nightlife feeds a lot. Entertainment feeds millions. Unuh lock it down, so the man them extra hungry and have no help and them desperate so all crime a go up... open back up entertainment and me bet you, crime drop,” Major shared on social media on Sunday.