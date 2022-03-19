'DOWN TO EARTH' CONCERT

ENTERTAINERS King X, Agent Sasco, Blvk H3ro, Sevana, and Christopher Ellis headlined this year's virtual staging of 'Earth Hour Acoustic Concert' held on the grounds of the Bob Marley Museum in St Andrew on February 25.

Alex Morrissey, director of ESIROM and jamaicansmusic.com, organisers of the event, explained the objective of the concert.

“The concert is mainly to spread awareness to Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the world on the impact of climate change and with doing this, we in Jamaica for Earth Hour Jamaica choose music as the medium to help spread this message,” he said.

“In 2007, EH (Earth Hour) International would have asked/encouraged countries and persons to switch off their lights and electricity for at least one hour, and that was the alarm that started to bring attention to climate change and the crisis that has only been getting worse each year,” he continued.

Morrissey said the virtual staging gave the message a wider audience.

Deejay King X, who has been making a name for himself in dancehall music circles, was excited to be part of the concert.

“It was an honour to be a part of this meaningful event and to be able to put my talent on display. I enjoyed the hospitality from the producers of the show and I'm looking forward to doing it again, once the opportunity presents itself. It was a beautiful experience,” he said.

Among the songs he performed during is set were Greatest Blessings, Questions, Trust and Wonder.

For Mango singer Sevana, the opportunity to perform for the first time in more than six months was something that she couldn't resist.

“It [the concert] was lovely. I haven't performed in Jamaica in over six months so I was really excited to give my time to the Earth Hour Acoustic Concert. Seeing host Terri-Karelle Reid and performer Agent Sasco, who I really respect, being there it was such a low-key approach to a show in the best way. Everyone I encountered was professional and courteous,” said Sevana.

Blvk H3ro was pleased to be on the bill.

“The Earth Hour as a concept has a lot of meaning to me because that's how I aspire to lead my life. It reminds me to use my resources wisely, to always think about nature and sustainability, and also to never forget my roots and how I started in music,” said the singer, whose set comprised Stand and Fight and It Nuh Easy.

Christopher Ellis's set comprised Still Go a Dance and Rub a Dub.

“I enjoyed performing at the Earth Hour concert very much as it was a stripped-back presentation with only a guitar and kette drum on a lovely, grounded set design. I admire what Earth Hour is about and the message that it prioritises, so it was great to play a part in showing attention to that cause,” he said.

The Earth Hour Acoustic concert will be streamed via www.jamaicansmusic.com and Earth Hour International https://www.facebook.com/earthhour on Saturday, March 26. It will also air on Tuff Gong Radio as well as Sirius XM radio.