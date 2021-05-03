'Ele' gets May 12 bail extension

ELEPHANT Man's bail has been extended to May 12 when he is scheduled to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree to face charges of making false declarations upon arriving in the island on March 17, 2020.

The entertainer and his attorney Christopher Townsend appeared in court on Wednesday, April 28.

The high-profile lawyer said his request for video evidence of the entertainer's arrival from the prosecution appears to be the source of the delay.

According to a police report, Elephant Man, whose given name is Oneil Bryan, arrived at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, in March 2020, along with members of his team, and was asked to declare the countries he visited.

Elephant Man was reportedly on tour in Europe, but did not declare all the countries to which he had travelled, which is an immigration requirement. At the time, the Jamaican Government had put in place safety measures at ports to identify whether people who travelled outside the country had been to countries where the number of novel coronavirus infections were high.

The dancehall deejay subsequently issued a video apologising for what he called a “misunderstanding” at the airport.

A former member of the Scare Dem Crew, Elephant Man is known for songs such as Signal The Plane, Nuh Linga, Willie Bounce, and Pon Di River.