'Free Marcus Garvey!'

Roots singer Fred Locks, whose signature song Black Star Liner was inspired by Marcus Garvey, believes it is time the Pan-African hero be cleared of mail fraud charges in the United States.

According to 72-year-old singer, it is “very, very much overdue”.

Garvey was convicted for mail fraud in early 1922 but remained free on bail while he appealed. The conviction was upheld in 1925 and he served almost three years in federal prison before being deported to Jamaica.

With Jamaica celebrating its 60th anniversary of Independence this year, the Government has announced plans to seek exoneration for Garvey from the United States Government.

“Marcus Garvey was put in prison because him was so powerful as a black man. Dem get him pon some trumped-up charge,” Fred Locks said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The Rastafarian artiste co-wrote Black Star Liner in 1968 with Owen Goode. Fred Locks (real name Stafford Elliott) recalls first singing the song in public during a show at Harambe Theatre in Bull Bay in 1972.

Produced by Hugh Boothe, it was recorded in 1976 and released the following year. Although the song reflects on Garvey's ambitious but ill-fated shipping line, Fred Locks admits his knowledge of the pan-African leader was limited when he wrote his most famous song

“Not the amount I should have known. It's later on in life mi hear people attribute certain things to Marcus,” he said.

Black Star Liner was the lead single from Fred Locks' outstanding album of the same title, released in 1977. It remains an anthem for repatriation to Africa, a movement advocated by many Rastafarians.

Born in St Ann, Garvey lived in Latin America and the United Kingdom before settling in New York in the early 1900s where he became a leader of the Harlem Renaissance which produced literary giants like writer Langston Hughes and band leader Count Basie.

Garvey died in 1940 in London at age 52. He was made Jamaica's first national hero in 1969.