'Freedom Sound' hits the charts

Producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson is quite upbeat about the success of his Freedom Sound rhythm project. The various artistes compilation debuted at number four on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart earlier this week.

“It's a great feeling just to know I can release a riddim-driven project that can make it on the chart. Over the years people have said that riddim-driven albums are not selling. So, this is testament that producing good music and proper marketing can reap results,” Hanson told the Jamaica Observer.

The Freedom Sound rhythm project was released on September 17. It has 14 tracks including songs by Grammy winner Mykal Rose, gold-selling Billboard charting reggae group Big Mountain, international acts Marina Peralta, Kings and Comrades, Pressure Busspipe, King Tappa and Jamaica-born Canada-based Juno-award nominee Ammoye.

It also debuted at number one on the US iTunes Reggae chart upon its release.

Said Hanson, “I have been working hard for over nine months, six months in production and two to three months doing marketing and promotion for this project. But I am happy the hard work is paying off.”

Videos for three songs on the projects, Fade Away by Lutan Fyah, Freedom Fighters by Marina Peralta, and Love Spell by King Tappa have been released.

Other tracks featured on the Freedom Sound rhythm include: Want to Be Free by Anthony B, Good People by Chezidek, Stop and Smell the Roses by Ammoye, Rise to the Top by Kings and Comrades, No More Lies by Junior Kelly, I Give You Love by Mykal Rose, Hear that Sound by Big Mountain featuring Quino, Good People (Johnny Good) by Chezidek and Perfect Giddimani; Like Jah by Pressure Busspipe; and Greatest by Richie Spice.