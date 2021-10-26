'Goodie' times roll for Galaxy P

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its month-long feature titled 'Cover Me Good'. It will look at songs covered by Jamaican artistes which became hits.

LIKE any fledgling artiste, Galaxy P yearned for that song which would propel him into the limelight. This came in 1992 with Miss Goodie Goodie featuring Colin Roach.

It was a hardcore dancehall treatment to American singer Oleta Adams's Get Here, released in 1990. Her version was an international anthem.

According to Galaxy P, he recorded the song first with Major Christie.

“There's the Major Christie one, and the Colin Roach one... I went to Music Works Recording Studio [current home of Anchor Records] to voice a song for Bobby Pieces, who was based in Washington, DC. Ah Colin Roach bring mi to di studio, and dat time, mi ah youth inna mi teens. Suh mi record a song name Vex If Yuh Waan Vex, Buss If Yuh Waan Buss. Major Christie was at the studio singing: 'You can meet me by railroad'... Dem say: 'Dat song need a deejay'. Mi did have a song name Miss Goodie Goodie, but I didn't record it yet so I recorded it with Major Christie,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The Spanish Town-born deejay said while on his way home, as a pillion on Colin Roach's motorcycle, an interesting conversation took place between them.

“Colin turn to mi and sey: 'Yuh know sey ah my yard Major Christie come an' hear mi a rehearse dah song deh and guh sing it. Mi ah link yuh ah morning and wi ah go record it. Dem time deh, mi hungry and need dis buss, suh I decide whatever comes may. Suh wi guh Jammy's next morning and dem roll out di General Riddim and sey: '1, 2, 3' and di rest ah it a history,” he recalled.

Jammy's refers to the Waterhouse-based studio operated by music producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James.

Miss Goodie Goodie went to number one on JBC's Top 30 and RJR's Top 40 charts. It remains Galaxy P's finest moment.

Miss Goodie Goodie sees Roach interpreting Get Here while Galaxy P adds his lyrics . Get Here is originally written and sung by American singer Brenda Russell in 1988. It was covered by Adams two years later, who made it a major international hit which reached the top five in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Galaxy P said he had never heard Get Here until years after his recording.

“The first time I hear dat song was when Major Christie sang it. That was the first time. The second time was when Colin Roach did his version. Years down the road after my song buss, mi a hear this song and mi say: 'Wait, dat song yah bad fi true',” said Galaxy P.

He said his crowning moment as a deejay was performing Miss Goodie Goodie at Sting '92 held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Boxing Day.

“Sting was di biggest stage show in Jamaica. At the time, Colin Roach was billed for Sting. I wasn't. I was in Spanish Town and mi fan down a taxi and say mi ah go Sting. Mi never have nuh armband. I went to the security and said 'A me name Galaxy P, Miss Goodie Goodie'. Him say: 'What?' An' him just call a next security fi hold him post and became my personal security. Ah so mi know sey Miss Goodie Goodie buss. Because the man ah say: 'Yow, move out ah di way. Watch it, the artiste ah come through! Yow, pull dat gate deh right now'.

“When I reached backstage, I was in time to see Bunny General coming off the stage. So when Bunny ah come off the stage, mi jus' take the microphone out ah him hand. Colin Roach don't even know mi deh backstage. And the band strike up the General Riddim and sey: '1, 2, 3' and dem hear the thunder roll (my voice) from backstage when mi say: 'Goodie Goodie'. Nuh more Sting nuh left! Pure fireworks and lighter! Galaxy P done everything over deh. I couldn't even hear myself. I don't remember if we got to finish the song,” he said.

Galaxy P (given name: Peter Jackson) grew up in Macca Tree district, about 30 minutes outside Spanish Town, St Catherine. He said he and Roach never did another song. Both migrated to the US, 2012 and 2005, respectively, and still remain friends. They still actively record.

On Sunday, Galaxy P released his 13-track album titled Boy From Macca 3. At the launch party in Florida, Roach was present, and both artistes took to the stage to perform Miss Goodie Goodie.

“We did it about four to five times. It was awesome; it was well received!” he said. “My life wouldn't be nuh life without Miss Goodie Goodie.”