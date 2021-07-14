'Gurl Power' rules at Guinness sound clash

AFTER three intense rounds of clashes, Nazaria “DJ Naz” Taylor and Okania “DJ Nelly Swag” Watson of Naz Gurl Power took top honours in the virtual staging of the 2021 Guinness Sounds of Greatness (GSOG) last Friday.

The duo, who walked away with $1 million and bragging rights, became the first women in the competition's 13-year history to take the top prize.

“It's a great feeling. This is my third year entering the competition and I have seen so many people win, so to work so hard and finally win as well, I feel very blessed and honoured,” said DJ Naz. “We also won against the 2019 past champions, and played against two great DJs in the business, and now I am the first female sound in history to win Guinness Sounds of Greatness. I feel very happy. It's a very big deal for me as a DJ and my team. Lots of love, Nelly Swag.”

The female disc jocks, clad in Netflix series Money Heist-inspired costumes, faced off against the experienced DJ Fire Biggs of Fire Explosion.

With both Naz Gurl Power and Fire Explosion playing classic selections in the Dennis Brown challenge round, it was the Dub fi Dub that proved the most exciting. With hard-hitting dubs from Bounty Killer and Inner Circle, both sound systems gave it their all and produced one of the best shows of the series.

“Every dub has been very competitive. Naz was very humorous which is needed in everything we do and Fire Biggs did well,” said resident judge Keith Walford.

Judge Admiral Bailey was equally complimenting.

“The dub fi dub had very nice counteractions. Both sounds showcased that they really deserved to be in the finals,” Bailey said.

The final also saw dancehall star Aidonia giving an energetic performance.

Brand manager for Guinness Lyshon Davis said the competition lived up to expectations.

“It has been a rough year for most of us and we are happy that we have been able to stage a successful competition despite the challenges. Aidonia really delivered and added to an exciting show a great performance which I'm sure the viewers appreciated. All the sounds brought their A-game from the start of the competition right up to the end and we want to thank everyone that made GSOG 2021 a success and express a big congratulations to Naz Gurl Power on a spectacular win,” said Davis.