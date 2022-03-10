'Harmony' cruise to set sail

'Harmony' cruise to set sailThursday, March 10, 2022
BY RICHARD JOHNSON
ALL seems set for the resumption of the popular Love and Harmony Cruise which has been advertised to sail from April 2 to 7, 2022.
The popular five-night cruise has remained in port since the onset of the current pandemic and this year's voyage will mark its fourth trip to sea featuring a slew of popular Jamaican and wider Caribbean musical acts.
This year's cruise will depart aboard the MS Nieuw Amsterdam, a signature-class cruise ship sailing for Holland America Line. It leaves from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, then sail to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to Fort Lauderdale and feature performances by Nadine Sutherland, Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea, Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Edwin Yearwood, and the inimitable Beres Hammond.
Popular stand-up comedian Majah Hype has again been added to the entertainment offering on this year's cruise.
Other events on board will include a sail-away party, lingerie party, an 80s to 90s retro party, basketball and domino tournaments, the formal captain's ball as well as a masquerade after-party. In order to maintain an authentic Caribbean feel aboard the vessel, the organisers have also sought to offer a Caribbean menu specially catered by Chef Richie Rich from Caribbean Taste Restaurant in New York.
Organised and promoted by a group of New York businessmen and personalities, including noted media personality and selector Steven “DJ Jabba” Beckford.
Over the years, the acts who have performed on board the Love and Harmony Cruise have included Marcia Griffiths, Sanchez, Beenie Man, Vegas, Chaka Demus, and Pliers, Kerwin Dubois, Kevin Little, Rupee, LUST, Elephant Man, Oliver Samuels, and the late Volier Johnson, and the comedic duo Ity and Fancy Cat.
